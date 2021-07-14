FORT WAYNE — The public is invited to grab a lawn chair and enjoy as the Fort Wayne Urban League presents its Southside Urban League Vibes meet and greet outdoor concert. This free and open to the public event will help launch the League’s community reintegration under the direction of the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer Terra Brantley.
Southside Urban League Vibes will take place Thursday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. on the Fort Wayne Urban League campus at 2135 S. Hanna Street. The Sweetwater All Stars will perform, and comic Kam “Snacks” Coleman will provide family friendly comedy. Tables and chairs will be set up on the front lawn but guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs.
Food trucks, What the Fish and Best BBQ will be on site selling discounted dinners and Robbins Sweet Table Bakery will provide dessert. Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department will staff a recruitment table and UAW Local 2209 and the Fort Wayne Urban League will each set up information tables.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne United Director Iric Headley, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne President/CEO and Urban League board member Joe Jordan will each give brief remarks to kick off the event along with FWUL President/CEO Terra Brantley at 5 p.m.
Parking is available in the FWUL parking lot and the adjoining parking lot of the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library. The Fort Wayne Urban League would like to thank Sweetwater Sound, The Fort Wayne Police Department, UAW Local 2209, the Allen County Public Library and Citilink for partnering in this event.
For more information contact Terra Brantley, President/CEO at 745-3100 ext. 236 or tbrantley@fwurbanleague.org.
