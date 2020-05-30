Pierceton woman graduates from University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — Katherine Lee of Pierceton graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2020.
She earned a PhD in Psychology.
University of Findlay names four
area graduates
FINDLAY, Ohio — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.
Local students include:
Cody Craig, of Albion, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Cayla Ebersole, of Columbia City, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Hannah Koller, of Columbia City, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Koller graduated from the University with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Kristi McDonald, of Huntertown, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology. McDonald graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Columbia City man named to South Plains College dean’s list
LEVELLAND, Texas — Robert Sheets of Columbia City was named to the South Plains College Spring 2020 dean’s list.
Sheets was among more than 700 students named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area students make dean’s list at
Olivet Nazarene
Local students are Seth Cripe of Middlebury, Dana Huck of Huntertown, Ashley Sheets of Middlebury, Emily Warren of Shipshewana and Benjamin Yeager of Shipshewana.
Local students
graduate from Trine
ANGOLA — Students on Trine University’s main campus completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
The following area students completed degrees:
Jonathan Anderson of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Shantell Asher of Kendallville, Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
Nicholas Babyak of Wawaka, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Mikayla Harper of Kendallville, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Xavier Kain of Orland, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology.
Kathrine Kline of Kendallville, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
Renea Martin of LaOtto, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Massie Maskow of Howe, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Chandler Poyser of Wolcottville, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Dustin Riehl of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology.
Trace Scoles of Topeka, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Mario Soto-Luna of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Crist Troyer of LaGrange, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology.
Brooke Wilber of LaOtto, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Trine graduates
DPT class of 2020
ANGOLA — Thirty-four students earned their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
The following area students were part of the Trine University DPT Class of 2020: Shawna Carbone of Wolcottville, Madison Cook of Kendallville and Zachary Schmucker of Middlebury.
Trine offers the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at its Center for Health Sciences in Fort Wayne.
TrineOnline
students graduate
ANGOLA — Students taking classes through Trine University’s TrineOnline earned their degrees at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
The following area students earned degrees:
Karen Fleisher of LaGrange, Associate of Science in General Studies.
Janessa Fogle of Albion, BSBA in Accounting.
Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, BSBA in Applied Management.
Millersburg man graduates from South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas — Connor Brew of Millersburg graduated with an AS in Agriculture from South Plains College.
Brew was among more than 1,300 students who are being recognized remotely for their academic achievement and resilience in a changing world.
Huntertown woman earns dean’s list honors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nazareth College is proud to announce that Alexis Ohman of Huntertown has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
