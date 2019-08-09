This is a great time of the year to be a craft beer enthusiast. Mid- to late-summer and into the early fall, the calendar is filled with awesome beer events, tastings and festivals. Here’s a couple of events coming soon:
One of the coolest and most unique beer festivals of the summer is Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Muskegon, Michigan. Held on the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette State Park, Burning Foot brings together more than 70 breweries from the Great Lakes region, great food and local, regional and national music acts. This year’s lineup includes ’90s alternative/grunge bands Sponge and Everclear. General admission tickets are $50 with VIP “sandbox” tickets $125. Tent and RV camping tickets are also available.
The premier beer festival in northeast Indiana is the Brewed in the Fort Festival, this year on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2-6 p.m. at Headwaters Park East. Breweries, cideries and meaderies offer their potent potables, food from local food trucks including Shigs In Pit Barbecue, Bravas, Big Apple Pizza and Caliente, plus more. VIP tickets are sold out, general admission tickets are still available for $40 plus tax and fees. Trail Rockstar passes are available for $100 plus tax and fees, where a portion of the ticket is donated to Fort Wayne Trails, a non-profit organization building and maintaining trails throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County. This ticket also allows entry an hour earlier than the general tickets and access to a private hospitality tent.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-6 p.m. is the Michiana Festival of Beers at Four Winds Field in South Bend. General admission tickets are $45, providing access from 3-6 p.m. Early entry tickets are $55, allowing access starting at 2 p.m. All proceeds from this festival go to local charities. This year’s brewery lineup has not been announced at this time.
Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22, is this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Food, beer, music and the World’s Largest Chicken Dance all on the streets of Downtown Cincinnati has made this the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the world, not in Munich. Get there early, because on Friday at 11 a.m. is the beginning of the coveted Running of the Weiners, with 100 dogs racing for the title. Cincinnati is a lovely city with many great breweries and Oktoberfest is an opportunity that craft beer lovers should not miss.
