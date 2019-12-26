Fremont inviting band alumni to play
FREMONT — Alumni of the Fremont High School band, from any years, are invited back to play with the current band during the home basketball games on Friday Jan. 10 against Churubusco.
The night will consist of varsity double-header games, with girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
Band alumni interested in playing should contact director Melissa Hardwick, 668-6628, to get more information.
Support Lakes Trust at restaurant
ANGOLA — A fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings, 202 E. Harcourt Road, will benefit the 101 Lakes Trust on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
From 6-8 p.m., those who dine and purchase carry out will support the nonprofit conservation organization based in Steuben County. Ten percent of food purchases at the Angola restaurant will be donated to the 101 Lakes Trust.
