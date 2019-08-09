Fritters

Served warm and with dipping sauce, these fritters may be the next party favorite.

 Jan Wilson

These fritters, served with a basil horseradish dipping sauce, fry up into savory snacks.

Zucchini-carrot fritters

Ingredients — Fritters

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

• 1 egg

• 2 zucchini, finely shredded and squeezed dry

• 1 large carrot, shredded

• 1/3 cup flour

• 1/3 cup grated parmesan

• 1 tablespoon cornmeal

• Salt and Pepper to taste

Ingredients — Dipping Sauce

• 2/3 cup sour cream

• 2/3 cup fresh chopped basil

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons horseradish

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions — Fritters

Microwave the butter and finely chopped onions. Add the egg and mix all the other ingredients in to create rounded tablespoon-sized bites.

Drop the bites into hot oil until lightly browned.

Directions — Sauce

Mix all ingredients except salt and pepper together in small bowl until evenly distributed. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with bites.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.