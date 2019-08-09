These fritters, served with a basil horseradish dipping sauce, fry up into savory snacks.
Zucchini-carrot fritters
Ingredients — Fritters
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped
• 1 egg
• 2 zucchini, finely shredded and squeezed dry
• 1 large carrot, shredded
• 1/3 cup flour
• 1/3 cup grated parmesan
• 1 tablespoon cornmeal
• Salt and Pepper to taste
Ingredients — Dipping Sauce
• 2/3 cup sour cream
• 2/3 cup fresh chopped basil
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons horseradish
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions — Fritters
Microwave the butter and finely chopped onions. Add the egg and mix all the other ingredients in to create rounded tablespoon-sized bites.
Drop the bites into hot oil until lightly browned.
Directions — Sauce
Mix all ingredients except salt and pepper together in small bowl until evenly distributed. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with bites.
