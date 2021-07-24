Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.