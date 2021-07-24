ANGOLA — Services are on again at the historic Powers Church, including a service scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Pokagon Pitchpipers will provide an evening of barbershop style gospel music with Mark Smith providing a devotional talk. After the service, the Olde York Church will serve ice cream.
The Powers Church is a local historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic places. It has been restored to its original condition by a committee of interested persons.
The church features original oak floors and wainscoting, wood stoves, a pump organ, wallpaper and furniture. Kerosene lamps will provide the lighting for the service, in keeping with the 1876 atmosphere.
The church was originally built as a “free community church” and was nondenominational. It was eventually affiliated with the Methodist Church and a circuit minister held services there for a number of years. Regular services ceased in the 1920s, but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950s.
After Sunday, two more services are scheduled for the Powers Church in 2021. On Aug. 22, the Little River Chapter of Sweet Adelines will present a sacred and patriotic program at 7 p.m. Blake Stevenson, family ministries director at Angola United Methodist Church will give a devotional talk. An ice cream social will follow the service at the Metz Christian Church.
Then at 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, a Christmas service will be held.
The Powers Church is located nine miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20 on Old Road 1.
A free will offering will be taken at each service to enable further restoration of the church. For more information call Marcia Powers, 668-5908.
