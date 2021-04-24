ANGOLA — Evangelist Paul Crow will be the guest speaker for upcoming Revival meetings at Faith Baptist Church, located on the corner of 560W and 400N, Angola.
Crow and his family have been in fulltime evangelism since 2002, traveling throughout the United States and other countries.
Services will be from May 2-7. Sunday services will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Services Monday through Friday will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Each service will include congregational singing and special music by the Crow family. Nursery and children’s meetings for those in grade five or lower will be provided for each service.
Pastor Denver DeKeyser as well as the members and friends of Faith Baptist invite the public to attend.
For more information, call 665-1283.
