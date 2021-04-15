Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students were named to the honor roll at Carlin Park Elementary School for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Cambrie Smead, Rodrigo Torres
Fourth Grade — Kira Baker, Gianna Caszatt, Griffin Cope, Rieken Keaton, Oliver Osborn, Christoper Perez-Cardona, Koen Rago
Fifth Grade — Lakyn Duke, Shaheer Amad Kazi, Hazelyn Kline, Logan Pugh, Brianna Ramirez Nieves, Anahy Reyes, Everett Whitsett, Lucia Yagodinski
A/B
Third Grade — Gissell Cruz Lozano, Korbyn Gillen, Jack Grace, Immanuel Heller, Hunter Holloway, Brooke Mansfield, Julian Piersimoni, Kaydence Powell, Brock Schieber, Konnor Williams, Rhilynn Zerns
Fourth Grade — Dylan Carmona, Brookelyn Cass, Natalie Fisher, Vanessa Gomez-Plascencia, Nikole Huff, Wyatt Huff, Caitlynn Jefferson, Hunter Kohli, Keilynn Leaman, Vianey Luna, Desarae Mendez, Aaron Pugh, Jalynn Quaderer, Natalie Stanley
Fifth Grade — Achilles Aspy, Brayden Fett, David Garcia, Alessandra Hinojosa Urbina, Connor Maggart, Damien St. Clair, Eliza Walker, Conor Wolfe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.