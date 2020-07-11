My internship is almost done. To be honest, it’s flown by.
It didn’t really hit me until this week that it was almost over.
When I started, I didn’t know what to expect. This entire past year at school I was a photographer and photo editor and I had only been taking photos and working remotely.
I hadn’t even written a story in about a year until I started my internship.
So needless to say, when I showed up for the first day and I was given multiple stories to start working on, I was screaming internally.
I didn’t want to disappoint my editors or make myself look stupid, so I just thought back to my intro journalism class and got to work.
But, I feel throughout my internship, I’ve grown a lot. I’ve become a much better writer, and I’ve gotten the inside scoop of what it’s like working in a professional newsroom. I’ll definitely take some of the things I’ve learned here back to my college newsroom.
I’ve had the chance to get to know some amazing people in the newsroom, and I’ll definitely miss them when I leave.
But before I leave Kendallville, there’s one last event that I get the enjoyment of covering: the 4-H fair.
For the most of next week, I’ll be spending my time down at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
Even though this year will be different with COVID-19 and everything, it’ll still be an experience covering it.
4-H was pretty big in southern Indiana when I was in high school, but I never was involved, because I was too busy working at the community pool and getting paid to get a tan. Pretty sweet gig, I know.
When I saw all of the events that go on during fair week, I was shocked. There are so many different kinds of shows I didn’t know were even a part of 4-H.
Personally, I’m most excited to go to the cat and pet shows.
I have a general understanding of what 4-H is but I’m definitely a novice when it comes to how it all works. I know that kids show different kinds of animals, but I’m interested in learning what makes a certain animal better than others.
So, if you see me out with a camera at the fairgrounds next week, come say hello and tell me a little about the event. I have crazy hair and a camera, so I won’t be hard to find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.