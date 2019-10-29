Friday is Prairie Heights Haunted Theatre
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights High School theatre troupe will hold its annual Haunted Theatre on Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Haunted Theatre is the troupe’s annual canned food drive as part of the International Thespian Society’s Trick or Treat so Tots Can Eat initiative. Most troupes go trick or treating to collect goods instead of candy, but Troupe Director Corrine Reed said with the communities so spread out, it’s difficult to canvas them all so instead, the troupe will turn the Prairie Heights High School theatre into a haunted house to take people through.
The cost of admission is one canned good or non-perishable food item which will be donated to local food pantries. In 2018, more than 300 pounds of food were collected and the goal is to top it this year.
This is a one-night-only event in the Brice G. Diehl Performing Arts Auditorium.
Angola Moose holding craft and vendor show
ANGOLA — The Angola Moose Lodge will have a craft and vendor show on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Moose, located at 108 N. Martha St., Angola, will have vendors and crafters set up for the public to shop.
Food and drinks will also be available.
