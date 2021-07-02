Let me begin by telling you I love Americana. My family room is decorated in red, white, and blue and I have a version of the Declaration of Independence in my possession. I have tons of stuff that says, “God Bless America.” A few years ago, I preached how I wished my country signs would say America Bless God.
Let me unpack that for you! I am grateful I grew up in a time and place where I could choose where and how I liked to worship. I know that makes this place special. I know it makes our little corner unique from other sites in the world. I want God’s blessing, but I also realize our job as Christians is not only to want to be blessed but also to be a blessing.
Scripture teaches in Matthew 22:37 Jesus replied: “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ “It doesn’t say love your country more than me. I love the 4th of July and I will wear red, white, and blue and celebrate just like the rest of you, but I also try to keep in perspective first things first. I also love living here because when the parades happen, I feel like I have stepped into a Norman Rockwell classic painting that focuses on love, country and family. We always have to have room for God, though.
So, how are you blessing God? Are you giving of your time? Are you sitting down and soaking up the beautiful gift of nature that He has designed for our eyes? Are you talking to Him daily? What a blessing it is to Him when we seek Him out and desire to be in conversation with Him. Are you volunteering where you can so that you can share the love of God with those who have never heard of His love, or worse, seen it in action?
Do not get me wrong; I want God’s Blessing for our country. I also want God’s blessing on Israel, Canada, England, Mexico, Argentina, Africa, China, etc. This country has achieved a lot, holding onto Godly principles. I am not suggesting we throw those out or we deny those. What I am saying is that we also have to acknowledge that God created the whole world. There are beautiful places in Israel. When the light hits the water in the mountains around the Sea of Galilee, it is so beautiful it takes your breath away.
The next part of scripture from Matthew 22 says the following:
“38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
So, as Americans, we need to be praying for our neighbors to be blessed too!
Celebrate the 4th with love for our country. Celebrate and sing God Bless America. Go a little farther and pray for God to bless our neighbors as well.
