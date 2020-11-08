“Long ago, in a place called DeKalb County, there was a town called Auburn. It bore a resemblance to the City of Auburn we know today — but not everything has stayed the same. Should you choose to venture out on this quest, your mission will be to find the things from the long ago Auburn which still remain.”
So begins a challenge that takes participants “Around the Public Square” using a map modeled from a version drawn in 1880 and historic pictures of Auburn. The mission is to find the features from long-ago Auburn that still remain.
“Around The Public Square, an Eckhart History Quest” is presented by the Eckhart Public Library of Auburn. The quest is open to all, and participants do not need to be library cardholders. Packets for the activity are available for pickup at library locations as well as online at facebook.com/events/627723617914713/?active_tab=discussion.
“This is our second ‘quest.’ The first one that we did was part of our summer’s Read Do Explore program and that one was called Eckhart Quest,” said the library’s programming and outreach manager, Jamie Long.
“It was the brainchild of our programming specialist, Zach Heimach. We knew that people were having that digital fatigue of everything being online during COVID, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to get outside, get into the community, but do it safely.
“We created this in-person scavenger hunt that you could do with your family or on your own, in a safe and socially distant way. There was a really great response to it.”
Long said the first quest was so well received that library staff members were enthusiastic about offering other versions.
To play “Around the Public Square,” participants find locations in Auburn that are featured in historic pictures included in the game packet. They then can take a picture of themselves standing at the location where the original picture was taken, or write down an answer to a question that they could know only by being at that location, explained Karen Nesius Roeger, the library’s programming and outreach assistant manager.
Pictures in the game packet are from the Willennar Genealogy Center collection.
“All the places still exist in geography, if not in actual time and space,” Nesius Roeger said. “You do need to read the map.”
Buildings, landmarks and locations featured in the historic photos include a hotel, old businesses, schools, Cedar Creek and even elements of nature.
And if you are stuck on a clue?
“If they need help, if they’re a little stuck … contact us and let us know, because we’d like to show you the ways that you can find that information,” Long said.
“All of these (pictures) came from our archives, and so they exist in there, and so if you’re not sure, that would honestly be a good place to start, to look at our online photo archives and do a little searching in there.
“We want to keep doing this type of scavenger hunt that gets people more engaged in their communities, and we really like the idea of a historic-based one to show people that history isn’t just something that happened long ago. There are pieces of it that are still around us all the time, and you’re part of history now,” Long said.
Participants who correctly solve all nine clues will receive a small token prize. Answers may be submitted in person or by email.
“We’ve put everything online to make it as accessible as possible. But we want people to not post what they think the answers are online, because we want it to be a fair shot for everyone to experience that discovery,” Long said.
“Around the Public Square” runs through Nov. 30. A video with the answers will be released at that time.
“This is such an unusual time for everyone right now, so it’s really the goal of our team to make sure we’re doing things safely but continue to serve our community as best we can in ways that embody the library’s mission,” Long said.
“We’ve been getting as creative as we can. We’ll definitely be doing more of these types of Eckhart Quests in the future.”
