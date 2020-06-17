MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations who provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.
Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 7, with grant awards announced during the week of Aug. 24.
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education and training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request site at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
When submitting an application online, please select the “Safety Action Grant” option from the “Type of Support” drop-down box on the application.
Documents to submit with a grant request include:
• A detailed project description, including the amount requested, scope of the project and community impact.
• An overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website, etc.) and how it will benefit your organization.
• Attach project budget, a list of the board of directors and other project contributors.
