Angola Police K-9 Unit to host Dog Day in the Park
ANGOLA — Angola Parks and Recreation and the Angola Police K-9 Unit will host the second annual Dog Day in the Park Saturday at Commons Park.
The day kicks off with a 5K run and walk with registration at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 9 a.m. followed by other activities at the Selman Timber Frame.
Proceeds from the 5K will all go to the Angola K-9 Unit.
There will be agility courses and tests, demonstrations done by the police dogs, splash pools for the animals and vendors including Ken Blackburn of the Fremont Dog Lodge, Robyn Wright of Wright Massage, Krystal Blackburn of K9 Country Salon, Kobie’s Canine Creations, Sit Please and Kona Ice.
Vendors will be set up before and after the race.
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will also be present with animal adoptions and more.
All dogs present must be kept on a leash.
Dog Days will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information or to sign up for the race, call the park office, 665-1588 or check Facebook, @angolaparksandrec.
