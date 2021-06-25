Collector coming to Cline
ANGOLA — Sharon Zonker will be coming to the Cline Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, on July 15 at 7 p.m. to share her collection of Civil War quilts and stories of the women who made the quilts and fought for women’s suffrage.
The program is hosted by the Steuben County Historical Society. The public is invited to attend and the event is free of charge.
