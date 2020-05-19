KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library continues to add services one-by-one in a phased approach to reopening safely.
This week, it’s adding appointments for Computer and Printing Services, as well as limited access to Cortex Equipment.
Computer/Cortex
You can call to book an appointment to use a computer or the Cricut, Die Cut, or VHS Converter in The Cortex (Kendallville only).
Thirty minute appointments will begin on Tuesday, May 19.
Call the library at 343-2010 in Kendallville or 854-2775 in Rome City to book a 30 minute appointment.
When arriving at your appointment time, please call the library to let it know you are there. A staff member will come out to meet and escort you (at a safe distance) to the computers and explain the procedures we have implemented for safety.
A mask is strongly encouraged, and all patrons and staff are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Document services
Call 343-2010 in Kendallville or 854-2775 in Rome City to book a 15 minute appointment.
When you arrive at your appointment time, please call the library to say you are there. A staff member will come out to meet you and escort you (at a safe distance) to the copy/fax machine.
A mask is strongly encouraged, and all patrons and staff are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Curbside pickup
Curbside pickup is available anytime during the library’s phone hours. To use curbside pickup, place items on hold online through your account and the library will call when items are available to arrange for you to receive them.
Or, you can call the library and it will place specific items on hold, or you can make a general request for items, like books similar to authors you like or items in a particular genre.
Staff will then get those items pulled and have them ready at your designated pickup date and time.
Doorstep delivery
Doorstep Delivery is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To use Doorstep Delivery, place items on hold online through your account and the library will call when the items are available to arrange for you to receive them.
Or, call the library and it will place specific items on hold for you or you can make a general request for items, like books similar to authors you like or items in a particular genre.
Staff will then get those items pulled and have them ready at your designated pickup date and time.
You’ll have the option to choose the date you want them delivered to your home, and whether you prefer morning or afternoon delivery.
We’ll leave the items on your porch and give you a call from our vehicle to let you know your items have arrived.
More and more items from other libraries have begun arriving as our InfoExpress Delivery Service has resumed, and items come out of quarantine. Additional Evergreen Indiana Libraries have removed their hold restrictions, so it should be easier to place items on hold through the online catalog at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Meeting rooms
The library is also gradually opening up meeting room spaces, with a few additional guidelines.
Beginning on May 26, meeting room use is available for groups of 25 or less. All room capacities have been cut in half to accommodate social distancing.
Beginning on June 15, meeting room availability increases to groups of 50 or less.
Library staff members are contacting all those who have existing reservations to confirm or cancel those reservations.
All groups must arrive during the hours the library is staffed, which are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those using the meeting rooms can remain after those hours, if necessary.
Meeting room reservations cannot currently be made online. To request a reservation, please contact the Kendallville Public Library at 343-2010 or the Limberlost Branch at 854-2775.
Non-profit meeting room use is free. Party use requires a refundable deposit in advance, and for-profit use is charged a fee.
Both amounts depend on the spaces used.
Summer Adventure
The Summer Adventure will look a little different this year, but it’s coming!
In June and July the library is bringing plenty of “Take and Make” activities for all ages with video demos and a couple of in-person family events with social distancing.
It’s also continuing the virtual programming it has recently begun, including live Barre and Yoga classes, book clubs and more.
More information is coming soon on how to participate in the “Revamped” Summer Adventure.
