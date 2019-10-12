FREMONT — The Thurstons will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Olde York Church, 8740 E. 300N, Fremont.
Dave & Marni Thurston married in July, 1987 and have been in ministry together since then. They have shared the stage with many gospel music icons, such as The Booth Bros., Signature Sound, Triumphant, The Perry’s and The Hoppers.
They have had top 40 charting success with their songs, “I Am Blessed”, “God’s Word Will Stand” and “God’s Been Faithful”.
The Thurstons have also been invited to showcase at the National Quartet Convention on numerous occasions and have eight recordings to their credit.
Although based in Holt, Michigan, the Thurstons travel to many different states, sharing the gospel in churches, auditoriums, fairs, festivals and amphitheaters.
In September 2013, vocalist Monty Bishop teamed with Dave and Marni to maintain a solid Thurston sound and strong ministry. Monty has been a friend for more than 30 years, “so it feels like family,” Dave says.
For details contact Pastor Sam at 495-1911.
This month, the church celebrates the 18th anniversary of re-opening its doors along with the 38th anniversary of Pastor Sam and Serena Hoffman.
