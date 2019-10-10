Kylie Madison Kuhn was born on Sept. 9, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces to Faith and Todd Kuhn, Hamilton. Grandparents include John Wainwright and Terry Heintz of Angola and Fred and Karen Kuhn of Pleasant Lake.
Aurora Jane Domack was born on Sept. 11, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces to Aubrianna Neusbaum and Dillon Domack. Grandparents include Josh Neusbaum of Coldwater, Michigan, Denise Neusbaum of Charlotte, Michigan, Jody Domack of Jonesville, Michigan and Lorrie Domack of Sturgis, Michigan.
Daymeon Axel Smith was born on Sept. 11, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces to Danika Smith of Angola. Grandparents include Daniel and Jill Smith, Angola and William and Karan Knapp, Pleasant Lake.
Caiden David Wright was born on Sept. 16, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces to Bethany and Andrew Wright, Angola. Grandparents include David and Beth Denhart of Macomb, Michigan and Doug and Paula Wright of Edinburgh. He joins a sister, Raegan, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.