Carnegie Library hosting Head 2 Hock food truck
ANGOLA — To kick off the summer, the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., will host Fort Wayne’s Head 2 Hock food truck on June 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The food truck features various pasture-raised pork and chicken dishes as well as house-made slaw and barbecue sauces using a variety of locally sourced ingredients.
Check out the food truck website, jcfoodandwellness.com, for more information on the truck.
For more information on the library, visit cplsc.org.
