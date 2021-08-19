COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Young Audiences will hold auditions for its fall play, “Comic Book Artist,” on Monday and Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Tibbits Opera House, 14 South Hanchett Street, Coldwater, Michigan.
Auditions are open to any student from fourth through eighth grade. Students should bring a current, non-returnable photo and their completed audition form and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No additional guests will be allowed. Under current CDC recommendations, masks will be required for all who enter the theatre and while students are auditioning. Students will be asked to project through their masks for the audition. They will also be asked to introduce themselves from stage and read parts from the script. Audition forms and script excerpts are available online at tibbits.org.
Rehearsals will begin Sept. 7 and will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Not all roles will meet all days. Rehearsals will likely be in small groups to allow for social distancing, and per current CDC recommendations, masks will be required during rehearsals and potentially shows. The show will run Oct. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Tibbits Opera House.
Written by Pat Lydersen, “Comic Book Artist” follows the life of Stanley Leonardo Sappovitz, who wants nothing more than to become a comic book artist. When he gets a job as a janitor at Wonder Comics, he anxiously awaits the day when his boss, D.C. Wunderman, will notice his drawings and discover his artistic genius. It seems like that day will never come until Wunderman invests in a shipment of magical pens, guaranteed to bring to life any character his artists create. When the staff artists unwittingly unleash the dreaded Doctor Shock Clock, it is up to Stanley to create his own team of superheroes to help save the day.
“Comic Book Artist” will be directed by Jayne Lillis and produced by Tirsha Odisher. This production is generously sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coldwater, Michigan. Students involved will learn characterization, blocking, costuming, makeup and all aspects of stage production.
Tibbits Young Audiences offers programs both for and by area youth to develop their interest in the arts. Two shows yearly, a non-musical in the fall and a musical inthe spring provide students an enjoyable introduction to the world of theatre. By putting on a show, they learn teamwork, discipline, theatre skills, self confidence and an appreciation for the arts.
Students need only attend auditions one time. For more information call 517-278-6029 or visit tibbits.org.
