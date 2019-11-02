AUBURN — The Children First Center and Auburn Kiwanis Club members will begin baking the popular Erton Manon pumpkin bread recipe the weekend of Nov. 8 to kick off their 48th annual Holiday Loaf sales.
Holiday Loaf will be available for purchase at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. Bread also may be purchased at local retailers beginning the morning of Nov. 8.
Proceeds help support Children First Center services for vulnerable families and children in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 11, bread can be purchased for $3.50 per loaf at the Children First Center campus, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn and numerous area merchants.
Businesses in Steuben County selling Holiday Loaf this year are:
• Angola: Campbell & Fetter Bank, Rural King;
• Fremont: Pickle Factory at the Outlet Mall;
• Hamilton: Farmers State Bank, Hamilton Village Foods;
Children First Center said it wishes to thank all of the volunteers, along with the community, for their continued support of helping local families become all they can possibly be.
