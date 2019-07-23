FORT WAYNE — The Clyde Theatre welcomes Magic Rocks! Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.
Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, the show has been everywhere from Radio City Music Hall to Planet Hollywood Casino to his very own theater on the island of Saipan. He’s performed in England, Ireland, France, China, and Australia and for celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Howard Stern and Heidi Klum.
Hailed by critics as “America’s Rock Illusionist,” Leon is a worldwide hit with audiences, critics, and producers. Etienne is recognized for his on stage charisma, a fast paced, high energy, rock n’ roll edge performance style, and his no nonsense approach to magic. He has appeared on the world’s biggest TV shows, trended worldwide on social media, and performs live at entertainment hotspots around the world.
Leon’s original creations, a passion for sleight-of-hand magic, and the best jaw dropping grand illusions in the world explode on stage in his critically acclaimed hit show, “Magic Rocks!”
