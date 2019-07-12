If your recipe for a baked good is the best in the county, you could win the Bake-A-Rama Contest at the Noble County Community Fair.
The Noble County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring the Bake-A-Rama, and “Spices” is the theme this year. The contest will be at the Free Entertainment Pavilion on Wednesday, July 17.
Anyone is eligible to enter the contest, which will be held as part of Ladies’ Day at the Fair. There is no entry fee for the contest. Children 18 and younger are welcome to enter in the kids’ category.
Judging will take place in 10 categories: bar cookies, drop cookies, cakes, pies, quick breads, yeast breads, kids, sugar-free and miscellaneous. Each entry must contain at least a half teaspoon of a spice.
Special rules: cakes are loaf, layer or 12 cupcakes; 2 dozen cookies; 12 rolls or entire recipe for yeast breads; 12 muffins or entire recipe for quick breads; whole pie (no custard or other perishable type); sugar-free may contain Splenda. All items must be homemade, and each item must be in a disposable container. All products and recipes become the property of the Extension Homemakers. No cream cheese or perishable products will be allowed. Recipe must accompany each entry.
Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third places. Entries will be accepted from 9-9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. All entries will be auctioned off at 1 p.m.
All those purchasing contest items will receive a ticket for a free pork burger courtesy of the Noble County Pork Producers to be picked up immediately after the auction.
The Country Friends Extension Homemaker Club is sponsoring the Bake-A-Rama. There will be two judges sampling the entries and awarding the places. Proceeds from the auction will be donated by the Country Friends to support an Extension Homemaker community project and a scholarship for a 2020 Noble County high school graduate.
Other Ladies’ Day at the Fair activities include:
- Free parking for women until 2 p.m.
- “Olive Oil 101” program presented by Lori Berndt, owner of Olive Twist, at 9:30 a.m.
- Bake Walk at 11 a.m. (bring your quarters!)
- Bake-A-Rama auction at 1 p.m.
- “The Ins & Outs of Upcycle Clothing: Unique T-shirt Alterations” program presented by Extension Homemaker Andrea Duesler at 2 p.m.
All activities will take place in the Free Entertainment Pavilion. All activities are sponsored by the Noble County Extension Homemakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.