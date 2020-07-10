The Strand, Kendallville
Inside Out (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.
Jurassic Park (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Irresistible (R) — Today: 3, 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m., Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.
The Way Back (R) — Today: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
The Goonies (PG) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Gremlins (PG) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 11:15 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (PG-13) — 1, 2:30, 4:10, 7:15, 8:45 p.m.
Bloodshot (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
Black Panther (PG-13) — 1:10, 4:20, 5:15, 7:30, 9 p.m.
Trolls World Tour (PG) — 1:15, 3:45, 4:15, 6:20 p.m.
Ghostbusters (PG) — 1:30, 4, 6:35, 9:10 p.m.
Dirty Dancing (PG-13) — 1:50, 4:25, 7, 8:25, 9:30 p.m.
Dark Knight (PG-13) — 2:10, 5:35 p.m.
