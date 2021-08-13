ANGOLA — The Grace Baptist Church, located at 925 N. 200W, will be hosting the gospel and evangelistic team Forever His Ministries for special services on Sunday.
Forever His Ministries travels full time, preaching and singing original songs at various locations. They visit over 200 churches across 32 states each year.
The team will join the Grace Baptist Church for services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact pastor Bob Koenig at 316-6399.
