KENDALLVILLE — First Church of God invites children 4 years through fifth grade to #akidzholiday Vacation Bible School.
This year, our church is celebrating the love of Jesus with three special holiday-themed sessions including Valentine’s Day, Christmas and Easter all in one afternoon.
Our #akidzholiday will provide fun, memorable Bible learning activities for kids of all ages. All afternoon, kids will sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, eat holiday treats, experience dramatic Bible adventures and create holiday crafts they’ll take home and enjoy all year long.
This VBS is free and will be held Sunday afternoon, July 21, from 1-5 p.m. at First Church of God, 111 South Oak St., Kendallville. For more information or to register, call 347-0469, or you may register at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.