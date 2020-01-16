Prairie Heights High School
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — These students at Prairie Heights High School were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Ninth Grade — Breyton Ambler, Justin Bechler, Leyton Byler, Trevor Davidson, Janessa Hochstetler, Caylee James, Conner Keeslar, Hudson Kelly, Aowyn Myers, Phillip Sheets, Madison Strater, Trevyn Terry, Samuel Updike, Caleb Watts, Colton Batey, Katelyn Eash
Tenth Grade — Alexandra German, Maebel Krapfl, Kennedy Kugler, Brooklynn Landis, Samarah Orr, Jaden Soller, Alayna Springer, Winter Westlake, Haylee Henderson, Amelia Johnston
Eleventh Grade — Raegan Moore, Ella Thompson, Alexis Treesh, Madelyn Wylie, Hunter Yoder, Janelle Garringer, Amy German
Twelfth Grade — Elizabeth Howald, Molly McCrea, Mallori McGraw, Kate Papai, Olyvia Ramp, Gabriel Reed
A/B
Ninth Grade — Quincy Adamski, Emliy Anders, Lincoln Booth, Elizah Brown, Jade Caudill, Max Cook, Brandi Dailey, Travis Elliott, Ashley Emelander, Kasee Erman, Lucas Hartman, Sabrina Hinkle, Lilli Howe, Kennedy Kain, Kamden Leedy, Kylee Leland, Caleb Manprasert, Kyran Meek, Emma Melchi, Cybele Middleton, Abigail Myers, Madison Myers, Caleb Nott, Savana Phares, Trinity Pratt, William Rinehart, Logan Swygart, Abby Teller, Brockstan Tschannen, Katherine Walker, Asa Wells, Rachel Williams, Emma Wylie
Tenth Grade — Kalli Aaron, Caylee Bachelor, Roshelle Bell, Trey Best, Lillie Booher, Alayna Boots, Trevor Bowman, Dakota Butler, Kayla Caston, Aisha Conley, Madison DeLancey, Ethan Freed, Logan Hamilton, Noah Harness, William Harris, Karlie Hartman, Grace Hayward, Leyton Keipper, Samuel Levitz, Olivia Medina, Cody Melson, Rebecca Notestine, Colton Penick, Clare Priddy, Lydia Quick, Olivia Rathburn, Chloe Riehl, Gavin Roberts, Luke Severe, Aliyah Smith, Justus Spriggs, Allison Steele, Olivia Stiff
Eleventh Grade — Olivia Albertson, Kiana Allshouse, Ian Angus, Maranda Armstrong, Macielynn Betcke, Gavin Culler, Katlyn Dailey, Trevor Diehl, MeKynzi Everage, Abigail Hantz, Austin Helmick, Emily Julian, Kendall King, Hollie Krieger, Noah Landis, Emma Leggett, Jaycee Malone, Logan Manprasert, Ian McKay, Renae Meek, Michael Muzzillo, Kennedy Myers, Ethan Nott, Ali Randol, Emily Sauber, Jodi Scofield, Harley Smith, Seth Troyer, Breanna Walter, Isaach Watkins, Jayden Watts, Allen Whetzel, Zachary Wiseman
Twelfth Grade — Justice Alwine, Christian Concolato, Megan Conley, Robbert Conley, Raegan Cornell, Kaya Crone, Brooke Dirr, Alyssa Ebert, Eva Fastelli, Mirande Flinders, Holden Frazier, Alexis German, Andrew Gunthorp, Ethan Hoover, Grace Levitz, Isiah Levitz, Elijah Malone, Kasey McClanahan, Olivia Mettert, Payton Moore, David Murley, Amber Myers, Karisma Peck, Michael Perkins, Matthew Pherigo, Lindsey Scheidler, Clayton Schenkel, Caitlyn Snow, Taylor Stukey, Brooke Swartz, Isaac Tarney, Brittney Teller, Carver Teller, Grant Teller, Sidney Towns, Luke Wagler, Elizabeth Walchuk, Austin Wells, Sierra Williamson, Lillian Zolman
