KENDALLVILLE — Kyra Warren of Kendallville has received the David O. Kile and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship through the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Warren is currently studying mechanical engineering at Trine University while competing on its women’s triathlon team.
As longtime residents of Noble County, David O. and Marjorie B. Kile have dedicated their lives to making a difference and giving back. As a retired teacher, Marjorie has seen first-hand the difference a scholarship can make when awarded to a student in search of higher learning, regardless of age. David and Marjorie know that as a traditional or non-traditional student, access to higher education can be difficult. Thanks to the generosity of the Kiles, this fund is an opportunity for both traditional students and non-traditional students to pursue their dreams.
The David O. Kile and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship is available to any Noble County resident who is at least 19 years of age with a high school diploma or GED and is in pursuit of higher education in a field of their choice.
This scholarship is available to applicants planning to attend, or are currently enrolled, either full-time or part-time, in an accredited vocational school, or two-year or four-year college or university. The award is given one time, with no restriction on applying in subsequent years.
General scholarships through the Community Foundation of Noble County will be available online mid-November to mid-January. Visit the community foundation’s website at www.CFNoble.org and click on the Scholarship tab to learn more.
