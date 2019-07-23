Kudos to Angola Dairy Queen.
When you go to the DQ drive through and ask for a chicken strip basket, the order taker will say, “With or without a drink?”
Thank you!
I usually do not want the drink. It just comes with the meal, generally in a coated paper cup (not recyclable) with a plastic lid. To drink it, you will get a nonbiodegradable plastic straw.
How many half-drank or untouched fast-food drinks have collected in people’s vehicles simply because they were part of the meal deal?
When it comes to Dairy Queen, the main attraction is the ice cream. Personally, I am going to eat my small Blizzard while I drive the car home to enjoy my chicken strip basket. I will get a glass of water there.
When I order my Blizzard, through the drive through speaker system the DQ employee will ask, “Do you want a lid?”
No. And, again, thank you!
Like I said, I am going to eat that baby on the way home with my little red plastic spoon. If it came with a lid, it would be off and on the floorboard by the time I got out of the parking lot. What a waste that would be.
Those two simple questions save several ounces of waste for every customer.
“Most paper cups are designed for a single use and then disposal. Very little recycled paper is used to make paper cups because of contamination concerns and regulations,” says Wikipedia. “Since most paper cups are coated with plastic (polyethylene), then both composting and recycling of paper cups is uncommon because of the difficulty in separating the polyethylene in the recycling process of said cups.”
The fewer paper cups made, the fewer natural resources needed to produce them.
The same goes for the petroleum-based plastic lids.
A Jan. 30, 2018, report by Earth911 says Yum! Brands restaurants — which include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut — sustainably sources its palm oil.
“In a demonstration of environmental stewardship, the company is a member of the United States Green Building Council and has built more than 30 LEED-certified buildings around the world,” says the report, which also gives props to McDonald’s for committing to sourcing 100 percent of its packaging from renewable or recycled sources by 2025.
“Subway is dedicated to sourcing ingredients from environmentally responsible suppliers. Many of these suppliers are family farms that have been committed to environmental stewardship for generations and often use eco-friendly tactics, like fuel-efficient tractors and energy-harvesting solar panels, to manage their farms,” says the article.
It gives Wendy’s credit for its energy efficiency policies and Chipotle for giving used equipment and furniture to new homes rather than sending them to the landfill. Chipotle donated more than 75 grills and 315 food processors to local schools, nonprofits and other organizations in 2014. “Chipotle’s large-item recycling program is doing wonders to keep bulky equipment away from landfills and to enrich organizations in need,” it says.
A February 2017 article at the culturetrip.com lists Jimmy John’s as one of the 12 best ethical restaurant chains. On its web site at jimmyjohns.com, the company provides a long list of partnerships in sustainability.
Jimmy John’s bread company holds green certifications; 35-50% of cardboard used is recycled material and all bulk ingredients must be in reusable containers. It vouches for the conscientious production of its cups and lids, paper products and napkins. Also listed are Hellmann’s Mayonaisse, Grey Poupon mustard and Coca-Cola and their commitments to being environmentally friendly.
As the oceans and the world fill up with plastic trash, more and more people are looking for ways to be sustainable. The classic corporate interests will get on board to win over consumers and maybe even because they care about the world too.
