Father’s Day weekend! One of my dearest friends always feels terrible for fathers because they have pretty big shoes to fill with a perfect heavenly father. Though we see parents, dads included throughout the Bible might not get it perfect, God perfectly uses them. This, to me, means that dads (and moms) can take a deep breath because God, as always, has us in his hands.
So here are just a few of the dads that God used mightily:
• Adam — Can you begin without Adam? Adam was set up in the garden with perfection. Alas, that didn’t last long as we don’t always choose what is best for us with free choice. God didn’t tell Adam after the garden mishap that He was done with him. He just let him know that life would be more complex. Boy, we know what that can be like, don’t we, dads? But, we see that there were consequences: Genesis 3:23 So the Lord God banished him from the Garden of Eden to work the ground from which he had been taken.
• Abraham — Are you now singing the song in your head from childhood? Father Abraham had many sons … and many sons had Father Abraham. But wait, when we look at the actual number of birth children, we see two sons, one from a maidservant and one from the love of his life, Sarah. His lineage stretches to Jesus. So, we are his relative in the family of faith.
• Joseph (from the New Testament) — He is a recorded step-parent in the Bible. We do not know much of his life with Jesus other than he and Mary lose Jesus. Make you feel a little better about your parenting? If you didn’t leave your kids hours or days away by a walk, you are doing better than the saviors’ parents. If you ever did that, hey Jesus turned out, take a deep breath.
Here are some things we learn from these three powerhouse fathers in scripture:
• Adam received a powerful message from God himself, do not eat from this tree. Scripture is here to give us powerful messages, too; we have to listen and apply. Adam didn’t use what God told him.
• Abraham heard what God said but then allowed his wife to convince him to try to carry out the plan in a way different than what God had revealed. As I write this, it is apparent to me that both women were not good influences. Women, we have an essential role to play as the helpmate, partner, we have to do better at listening as well. Back to Abraham, follow the plan God has for you. Abraham does later when God commands him to take his son up on the hill, thinking he will be a sacrifice, he still goes. Praise the Lord; there was a ram waiting to take the place of the beloved child.
• Joseph, all joking aside about him losing Jesus, was a righteous man. Scripture tells us this in Matthew 1:19 Because Joseph her husband was a righteous man and was unwilling to disgrace her publicly, he resolved to divorce her quietly.
Thank you, dads, for all the things you do for us! I, for one, am lucky to have my dad, who challenged me and taught me to strive for more. Thank you, God, for knowing we need an earthly and heavenly father. Happy Father’s Day.
