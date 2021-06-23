HAMILTON — Country artist Jason Michael Carroll is coming to Hamilton to perform at Double H Farms on July 17.
Jason Michael Carroll has hit songs such as “Alyssa Lies” and “Living Our Love Song” and continues to write and record today.
Bailey Callahan will be opening for Jason Michael Carroll.
The show is family friendly and anyone ages 3 and up is required to have a ticket to attend. There will be food vendors and a beer and wine tent as well as the petting zoo, pony rides and more for children to enjoy while out at the farm.
Gates for his show will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $20. There are a limited amount of meet and greet tickets available also for an additional charge.
Double H Farms is offering camping for the event also, and those interested should email hamiltondoublehfarms@gmail.com for more information on camping.
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3qipB96 or at the farm.
The farm is also hosting a Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the farm for $5 per person, with ages 2 and under getting in free.
Cassie Griffin from Double H Farms said the farm is bringing in a variety of cars, trucks and machinery for children to come check out and explore around.
There will also be bounce houses and food vendors on site for the event.
For all the happenings at Double H Farms, follow on Facebook, @HamiltonDoubleHFarms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.