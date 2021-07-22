FORT WAYNE — Science Central is hosting a Teacher Resource Fair on Sunday, Aug. 1, that will give educators the opportunity to learn more about the programming available from Science Central, as well as nine other entities.
Running from noon to 5 p.m., the fair will see the participating entities outline their on-site and virtual programming opportunities for educators as they prepare for the upcoming school year. In addition to Science Central, other entities at the fair will be:
• Allen County Partnership for Water Quality
• Allen County Parks
• Fort Wayne Museum of Art
• Fort Wayne Youtheatre
• The History Center
• Indiana Donor Network
• Little River Wetlands Project
• McMillen Health
• Soarin’Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation
Teachers will receive free admission to Science Central and the fair. Pre-service teachers, and up to eight family members of teachers, will be admitted at the reduced rate of $8.
The fair is presented by Trine University.
