Pancake breakfast on July 4 benefits Steuben County Cancer group
ANGOLA — A Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Buck Lake Ranch, 2705 W. Buck Lake Road, will support the Steuben County Cancer Association.
The breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. Along with the pancake breakfast, there will be a bake sale.
The nonprofit Steuben County Cancer Association helps local people going through treatment for cancer.
