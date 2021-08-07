I have had a rough week! Any of you?
When I was a preschool teacher, I loved to read the book to my kiddos, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst & illustrated by Ray Cruz. The premise of the book is that everything goes wrong. He wants a particular color of shoes, and they are not available in his size, of course! We have been there, right? There is more, and he plans to move to Australia. I have to admit there are days when life down under sounds like a great plan. He never moves to Australia, and I think I won’t either. I believe that every day is full of blessings if we just open our eyes to them.
Jeremiah 17:7-8 But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.
These verses remind me to trust in the Lord. Bad days like the heat we are experiencing will come upon all of us. I am choosing tonight as I write this to focus on my blessings, like water in a drought-filled day for me.
I got a message from fellow clergy, Pastor Tim. He had heard that I was sick from Mother-Child Camp and offered to cover in any way possible! What a dear friend! He also prayed over me!
Later another clergy and I had another great conversation. We talked about the highs and lows of ministry. Pastor Josh was another blessing on a bleak day!
My secretary is always a blessing. She helped get things for worship and keep me on the straight and narrow. She always helps others see the beauty of the day. I am sure that has to do with her being an artist! Miss Ann, you are a blessing, too!
An old hymn rang through my ears to help me also remember how is not lost on a bad day. The hymn is called “Count Your Blessings.” The chorus is this:
“Count your blessings;
Name them one by one.
Count your blessings;
See what God hath done.
Count your blessings;
Name them one by one.
Count your many blessings;
See what God hath done.”
It is amazing how taking the time to count your blessings can change the day. There was more for me to focus on if I only took the time. I had asked my hubby to order a Bible journaling set I had been eyeing. It arrived one day this week. I had asked him to buy it now for Christmas as it was half off for a special. It helps you to journal through the New Testament. Focusing on the Gospel of Matthew in the last couple of days has been a blessing. Jesus is a gift. Daily I awake to the promises he declared for us.
Jesus declared, “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
Let’s focus on the blessings of life filling our hearts instead of the things that fill our hearts with sorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.