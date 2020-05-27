KENDALLVILLE — As summer is just around the corner, Kendallville Park and Recreation is gearing up for outdoor fun.
Starting May 26, residents who live in Wayne Township or part of Allen Township within Kendallville city limits can pick up 2020 park passes at the Park office at 211 Iddings St. or City Hall at 234 S. Main St.
That pass entitles you to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays through Labor Day weekend.
Park office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed 1-2 p.m.
To get a pass, you must bring your car registration.
Those not eligible can purchase a 2020 Park sticker for $25. Otherwise, a $3 entry fee is charged per plated vehicle on weekends and holidays.
Pavilion rental does not include vehicle entry fee to the park, and each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the fee.
The Park Department also has the following recreational items available to check out for free:
- Volleyball net and ball
- Shuffleboard discs and cue sticks
- Disc Golf discs and course layouts
Volleyball, shuffleboard and disc golf equipment is available at the Park Department Youth Center at 211 Iddings St. You can call at 347-1064.
Disc Golf equipment also available at Bixler Lake Campground, phone number 242-6898.
