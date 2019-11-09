Last dinner of year at Holy Family
ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will hold its last public dinner of the year tonight.
Chicken spaghetti will be served, 5-8 p.m.
Donations for the meal will go to the church’s Growing in Grace Fund.
Fremont Elementary holding program
FREMONT — Students at Fremont Elementary School will be honoring area veterans Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the elementary school gym during a special Veteran’s Day Program.
The students are looking forward to honoring and thanking those that have served.
Still time to register for Save a Life
ANGOLA — There is still time to register for a Stop the Bleed, Save a Life course being held Monday at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola.
The class is from 3-5 p.m. and will be taught by Michelle Stimpson, R.N., a nurse from Lutheran Hospital. The class will be in the fireside room at the church.
Call Cheryl, 665-3929 to register. Leave a message with your name, phone number and number of participants.
The class is sponsored by the Angola Neighborhood Watch.
Concert at Olde York
FREMONT — Sunday at 6:30 p.m., The Olde York Church, 8740 E. C.R. 300N, will feature music minister Glenn Flint of Fairview Missionary Church.
Flint will sing songs with the uplifting theme of thanking God and honoring veterans. Certificates of appreciation will be given to veterans present.
Contact Pastor Sam Hoffman at 495-1911 for details.
