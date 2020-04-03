The information in this article is intended to be used as a general guide.
As you all well know, horticultural events and practices can change from year to year. It all depends on what kind of weather we are having.
Woody landscape plants and small fruits
-Plant a tree to celebrate Arbor Day.
-Remove and destroy bagworms that have overwintered in landscape trees and shrubs.
-Balled-and-burlaped and container stock can be planted later in the spring but bare-root stock should be planted before the new top growth starts.
-A home orchard spray schedule should be followed when spraying for insects and diseases. While trees are in bloom and to avoid injuring bees, use a pesticide containing fungicide only and no insecticide. As always, be sure to read and follow all label directions.
-Prune applicable Hydrangeas. Remove old stems that have a silvery looking bark on them.
Flowers, vegetables and small fruit
-Cool-season vegetables and flowers can be planted as soon as the ground has drained and dried enough to work.
-Before planting transplants outdoors, harden them off by slowly exposing the young plants to the outdoor conditions of wind, brighter sunlight and lower moisture.
-Asparagus, rhubarb and small fruit plants like strawberries and brambles can be planted. If last year’s rhubarb produced seedstalks, this would be the time to divide them and replant.
-The weak, diseased or damaged canes from raspberry plants should be removed before new growth starts. If you did not remove them last year, remove the old fruiting canes and shorten the remaining canes of they need it.
-Grape vines need to be pruned to remove dead or weak limbs and check support trellises for repair.
-The winter mulch on strawberry beds can be removed as the new growth starts, but keep it close by to protect the plants from frost and to help keep weeds under control.
-Certified, disease-free potato “seed” tuber sections can be planted.
Lawn
-The application of pre-emergent herbicides can be applied now. I would suggest you refer to the Growing Degree Days chart at www.gddtracker.net/?model=7&offset=0&zip=46746 (insert your zip code if different than 46746) to determine your ideal time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide.
-Seed bare spots.
Indoor plants and activities
-Keep Easter lilies in a bright, cool location away from direct sunlight. To prevent staining of the petals, the yellow pollen-bearing anthers inside the flower can be removed.
-Start seeds of warm-season plants for transplanting later into the garden (early April for northern Indiana).
-The roots of tuberous begonias and caladiums can be potted-up for transplanting to the garden later.
-Prune, repot and clean houseplants as they need it.
Whew, there’s a lot to get done. Spring is here, and it’s time to get busy.
Happy Gardening!
