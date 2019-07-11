This is the second part in a three-part series.
A couple of days ago, I was scrolling through my Facebook news feed when a group of images entitled “Kensington Beach” caught my eye. I clicked on the link, and the images and their accompanying descriptions were devastating. The link didn’t contain pictures of Kensington beachgoers, as the title would imply; rather, it was an album that captured one of the largest narcotics markets in the United States. Kensington is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Men and women of all ages and races were propped against old buildings, their shoulders drooped and heads hung down. Bodies looked like skeletons — vacant and hollow. Used syringes, needles and human waste littered the streets in front of local businesses.
Each picture was haunting, but one stood out among the rest. It was a snapshot of an expectant mother, clearly well into the later months of her pregnancy. Her shirt was too small — it left her round belly bare and exposed. Her head hung to the side, and on her right forearm was a large abscess that was the result of an infection from injecting narcotics.
We see images like these and we ask ourselves, “Why don’t they just stop?” It seems like a reasonable question, but one that we often don’t accept the answer to: They can’t. It just isn’t that simple. And to understand why, we must first understand the drug and the disease.
The terms “opioid” and “narcotic” are often used interchangeably. Prescription drugs such as Oxycodone, Vicodin and codeine are included in this class of drugs. So are fentanyl, morphine and the illegal drug heroin. Prescription opioids are widely used for acute pain relief and for the management of ongoing pain in chronic pain or terminally ill patients.
Opioid drugs work by binding to the opioid receptors that are naturally occurring in our brains, and by blocking the pain signal between the brain and the body. These drugs also trigger a release of endorphins, which creates a rush of pleasure and overall sense of well-being.
Some people who use opioids do not experience the relaxation or “high”; others describe a euphoric experience and may become physically opioid dependent in as little as four days. The average length of time that it takes to develop an opioid dependence is only two weeks.
Over time, the use of opioids reduces the body’s production of naturally-occurring endorphins. The opioid receptors in the brain may also be damaged, leaving a person dependent upon external sources (prescription or illegal drugs) to keep them from experiencing excruciating physical withdrawal symptoms. What started as a prescription treatment or a little bit of “weekend fun” has suddenly become unmanageable.
As outsiders looking in, the solution seems simple: Just stop taking the drugs. Suffer through the miserable few days and get on with life. Right? Only, it’s not as simple as we think, because the brain is actually starving. It needs endorphins, and now it has to get them through an external source. It will drive a person to seek drugs at any cost.
We look at pictures of the people like those along Kensington Avenue and we judge them. We don’t see them as fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers and children. We don’t understand that many of them used to have homes, families, and jobs. They used to look startlingly like us.
It’s easy to glance at these pictures and move on. It seems like they’re worlds away. These aren’t our streets. It’s not our town. Except — it is. With 130 overdose deaths occuring each day in the United States, we are truly in this together. There’s a little bit of Kensington in us all.
