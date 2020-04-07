KENDALLVILLE — Easter is coming early for Kendallville on Thursday.
On April 9, the Kendallville Park Department will host its Easter Bunny drive-thru from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Those who go must stay in their cars because of current COVID-19 restrictions.
Children will receive a treat bag, which includes a special treat from the Kendallville Dairy Queen, from the Easter Bunny.
