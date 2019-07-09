ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola, has three concerts with national headliners scheduled over four days next week.
The music starts on Thursday, July 18, with Through Fire, a heavy metal band based in Omaha, Nebraska. Openers include Like A Storm from New Zealand; Stitched Up Heart, featuring female vocals; and Wilson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Advance sale tickets cost $18 at ticketweb.com or Angola Bowl. Admission costs $23 the day of the show.
Friday, July 19, iconic 1980s hair band Faster Pussycat will take the stage with its Return to Sunset Strip Tour. Openers include Bang Tango. Tickets for that show cost $20 in advance.
The concert weekend wraps up Sunday, July 21, with Nonpoint. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the band has been on the hard rock scene for a couple of decades. Openers are Driven Enemy, Fires We Started and Spane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.