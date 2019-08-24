KENDALLVILLE — The 5th Annual BBQ Cookoff is today at Bixler Lake Campground.
Tickets are $1 per meat sample, drink or side. Samples will be available to the public at 2 p.m.
Guests can vote for their favorite pitmaster, buy raffle tickets to win a drum smoker and listen to The Classic Jam Band play from 2 to 5 p.m. on the new mobile stage.
Guest are encouraged to arrive early as samples will sell out quickly.
