The world’s largest brewery has jobs posted on their website at all times. From delivery drivers, maintenance workers, accountants to salespeople, brewers and events coordinators. This week, one job posting has garnered more attention than most listings ever do: Chief Tasting Officer. As amazing as that job title sounds, if you are reading this, you are unfortunately not qualified. This is a job for your dog.
Yes, the brewers of Busch Beer are now on the search for a “true expert” to be their new CTO for Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free, bone broth beverage for pooches. The first batch of Busch Dog Brew sold out in only 24 hours on their website in 2020. The company is looking to continue their momentum in 2021.
Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of value brands, said in a statement, “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”
This real job includes a $20,000 salary, 10 four-packs of Busch Dog Brew and an $800 pre-paid card to purchase pet insurance for your dog. Applicants are to submit a picture of your dog on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.
Responsibilities of the CTO will include taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product and a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels. Candidates should possess qualifications including a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable.
Busch Dog Brew is a non-alcoholic beverage — both alcohol and hops are toxic to dogs. The original Dog Brew is made from bone broth, bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger. Currently not in distribution, Busch Dog Brew is available on-line only in 4-pack, 12-ounce cans. The brew is registered with the Association of American Feed Control Officials to that it is safe for dog consumption (it is also safe for human consumption, if you so desired, but is not recommended).
Dogs in Beer advertising is nothing new. Some of the most beloved advertising campaigns Anheuser-Busch has leaned heavily on their canine companions heavily from the Budweiser Clydesdale’s Dalmatian companions to the party Bull Terrier Spuds Mackenzie. In the 1980’s, pre-dating Spuds was Stroh’s Brewing with Alex, a part Golden Retriever, part Irish Setter. Both dogs are even referenced in the 1989 rap song Funky Cold Medina by Tone Loc.
Craft/independent breweries have named so many beers after dogs that it has become a punchline. Avery’s Ellie’s Brown Ale (named for Adam Avery’s Chocolate Labrador), Smuttynose Old Brown Dog, BrewDog, Bird Dog, Flying Dog, Thirsty Dog, White Dog, etc. The trend has gone full circle, that now there are lists of beer names people give their dogs. Full disclosure, my family had a Norwich Terrier that was formally named Guinness but responded to Ginny.
