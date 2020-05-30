I have tried all day to find the words I want to use to express how I feel. I know how many of you are feeling bewildered this week. How can we live in the U.S., and the news be of the death of a man that makes no sense?
As a pastor, I try to live by the Greatest Commandment, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and all your mind.” Jesus went on to declare that the second greatest is like it (the meaning of equal importance) love your neighbor as yourself.
I fail and succeed, but try to live by this yet; I try to make the corner of the world I live in understand that we try again.
Our world has to do better at this. We cannot say that we love our neighbor if we are not outraged that a man lying on the ground, handcuffed and begging to breathe denied that right. Not only was he denied that right it would appear he was judged when we live or say that we live in a society that those accused of crimes are innocent proven guilty.
This article is not meant to be political but only a reminder of how God expects us to live.
I love God! I love Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I am thankful to live where we can worship Him in different ways and styles. I love hymns and praise music that draws me into the presence of the Lord. I love to worship together with other believers, those searching to know more. I love to walk in the creation of God and see all that he made.
If I love God, I have to love what he loves. I have to love what God has created. I struggle with snakes and bats and a few bugs and rodents but not God’s people. We have to learn not to like actions or behaviors, but remember that we all are God’s creation, created in his image. As such, each one of us, as the song goes, is precious in his sight. This is not a color, a class, or a privilege.
I walked today without fear when a police officer drove by, as should any law-abiding citizen. I have been caught speeding before (insert your disappointment here), and I was anxious because I was caught doing something I knew better than to do but not because I was afraid of any harm by the officer. This is what I long for, for all.
At present, not everyone lives this way solely based on the color of their skin. This breaks my heart.
If we love God and our neighbors, we have to pick up the torch to change the world so that all live this way!
