“Da Bears, Da Bears, Da Bears!” — Bill Swerski, Saturday Night Live
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
For those of you who may not be old enough to remember the SNL sketch that humorously profiled Bill Swerski and the Super Fans of Chicago, take a moment to google it. It will make you laugh. These characters depicted guys sitting in a bar while they feasted and worshiped their beloved Chicago teams and Coach Mike Ditka. These fans repeatedly proclaim how much they love their team by saying, “Da Bears, Da Bears, Da Bears!”
All of us tend to be fans of one sport or another, and of one team or another. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a fan as, “An enthusiastic devotee of a sport or performing art, usually a spectator.” Being a fan usually has ties to where you grew up and what sports teams your family followed as a kid. These fond memories will stick with you forever when your team finally wins. Being a fan is tough because every year your loyalty is tested in the hopes that this will be “the year.”
My questions is, who do you root for? Growing up in New York state, I became a New York Jets fan. To watch Joe Namath and the Jets win the 1969 Super Bowl is a memory that will stick with me forever. Even though I did not grow up in the Midwest and I am not Catholic, or Irish, I am a Notre Dame football fan. The reason is simple. In high school I had a football coach named Coach Magwire, who wore a Notre Dame football sweatshirt every day to practice. I loved that man. If he rooted for Notre Dame, I decided I will root for Notre Dame.
In basketball, I have always been a Celtics fan. When I was young, the dominant teams were the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming from the east coast, the Lakers were the enemy. The Celtics had all the good guys; Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Larry Bird, just to name a few. Those were the days. In college basketball our family is split down the middle; I am a Hoosier fan and others in the family root for Michigan State. This year none of us are happy. Next year I hope that March madness will be more exciting.
In baseball, I am still a Pittsburgh Pirate fan. Going to college near Pittsburgh in the 1970s, I had the opportunity to go to a number of games. The Pirates were good back then with players like Willie Stargell, Manny Sanguillen, Richie Hebner and Roberto Clemente. It was a time where people would sit on their front porch on a nice day and listen to the game on the KDKA radio station.
It is always a good time to be a fan. With the change of seasons, fans always have hope. Baseball season is about to start, the NBA playoffs will take us into June, and you cannot watch ESPN without hearing about the upcoming NFL draft. I will continue to root for my teams and I hope that your teams do well, unless they happen to be playing one of my teams. This could be the year where the Pittsburgh Pirates return to their glory. It has been awhile.
