This weekend I am participating in the Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. I am used to going to Indianapolis for the weekend to be reunited with friends and spend time worshiping with my spouse. Now due to COVID, we are virtual. It is just not the same. Although I celebrate, there are new ways to do things.
Our theme this year is Blessed Are the Peacemakers. This is based on Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
What exactly is a peacemaker? When I was younger, my mind would have wandered to the Peace Corps and the fantastic work they do worldwide; now, I know peace needs to be everywhere by all.
Studying this verse, I discover that peacemakers comes from the Greek word eirenopoios. It means what we think it would, seeking peace, peaceable, one who makes peace. What does that mean in our county? In our world? In our lives?
I see too much disunity in 2021. We no longer know how to disagree agreeably. We many times believe that people think exactly as we do. The older I get, the more I realize that not everyone is thinking like me. Or that at times I think the worst, and it rarely is that. For example, I might assume from a text that someone is upset, but I realize I read between the lines when I speak to them. Have you ever done that?
So how do we live in peace with one another?
We are called in scripture to overcome evil with good. (Romans 12:21) Many of us pray that the Lord’s Prayer weekly in our churches. When we say those words, “ forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those that trespass against us,” are they just words? Or are they say something we are striving for? Jesus challenges us when he calls us to pray for our enemies.
I believe that peace begins with this directive to pray. When I pray for another person, especially one I consider my “enemy,” my heart is changed. It is not pretty when I first pray, but after time, God works to soften my hard heart. Have you experienced that? It is life-changing! Peace begins with me! My family and others are watching me see how I handle conflict. If I always choose to explode and fight, they will believe that is the way. If I choose to say words and mean them, praying for others who have hurt me and, more importantly, that I have hurt, the change begins. It may seem like a small thing, but if we all did this small thing, how would peace in our lives and land look?
Won’t you join me in saying the Lord’s Prayer right now and making a list of those we need to forgive and those that need to forgive us for the trespasses we have committed?
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the power and the glory forever, Amen.
Peace can be lived and loved for all to see!
