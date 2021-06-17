FORT WAYNE — Science Central’s 22nd annual Egg Drop, presented by Design Collaborative, is set for Sunday, July 11, at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Held as part of the Three Rivers Festival, the event will see eggs flung from Science Central’s roof, housed in contraptions designed to protect them.
Pre-registration for Egg Drop is open now through July 10 on Science Central’s website, sciencecentral.org.
There is no fee to participate in the event, which is open to all ages. Registration the day of the event will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the event starting at 1 p.m.
The official Egg Drop rules, which contain parameters that all submissions must adhere to, are on Science Central’s website.
At the conclusion of the event, prizes will be awarded in several categories. A grand prize will be handed out in each age group to the contestant whose contraption successfully protected their egg. In case of a tie, the contestant with the lightest-weight contraption will be named the winner. Other prizes include Most Creative, Most Scientific, Most Devastating Crash and Most Devastating Crash to Survive.
Spectators are welcome to watch the event.
