The weather this weekend is not what many of us had hoped for a Memorial Weekend. My plans for Friday night were to sit by the outdoor fire and hear stories from my young adult children. Alas, the rain has other plans. Have you ever wondered where God was in your planning? Like, come on, God, need a little help here! I am talking about the significant planning we do in our lives but the small stuff too!
Maybe you, though, can be a little like me, and I plan and then seek God at times. At times I come up with a GREAT idea. I don’t give God time to develop, show me, or guide me. Just me? Do you at times do that and then expect a little help from God?
I believe, at times, we all have been guilty or are guilty of that very thing. So, what do we do to ensure that we are not planning without the Lord?
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 gives insight into that very thing:
16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
Praying without ceasing and giving thanks even for or especially for rain are things that we learn as we stay connected to the Lord. When we pray all the time, we can ask whether I go or do I wait. Not the after I have gone question, “Lord, should I have done that?”
Another good step to take in our discernment process with plans is to ask for wisdom. Solomon was wise because he asked God for wisdom.
In 2 Chronicles 1:10-12, we read this:
10 Give me now wisdom and knowledge to go out and come in before this people, for who can govern this people of yours, which is so great?” 11 God answered Solomon, “Because this was in your heart, and you have not asked for possessions, wealth, honor, or the life of those who hate you, and have not even asked for long life, but have asked for wisdom and knowledge for yourself that you may govern my people over whom I have made you king, 12 wisdom and knowledge are granted to you. I will also give you riches, possessions, and honor, such as none of the kings had who were before you, and none after you shall have the like.”
My plan for the weekend can be revamped without much trouble; I will be with family, which is truly important. I believe, though, that everything we do should be done in prayer. The big and the small decisions, when we do that, it changes things.
We do not buy the car without a conversation with God.
We do not buy the house without a conversation with God.
We do not have a date without a conversation with God.
We do not say I do without a conversation with God.
Then like checking the weather before we plan outdoor events, we listen for what is best. It may not be best for us to do something now. I have had no peace when I wanted to do something and brought it before God; this is a sign not to do something to me. If all the lights are green and things align, this might be the message God is sending you … full steam ahead!
Check your plans with God, and the weatherman for that matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.