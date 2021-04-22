FISHERS — Explore Conner Prairie’s 1836 Prairietown, sample historic beers brewed on site, learn about craft brewing through demonstrations and meet with craft beer experts during the 9th annual History on Tap on June 4 from 6-10 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Tickets for members with early bird pricing are $10 for a designated driver, $40 general admission or $55 for VIP. Non-member pricing is $15 for a designated driver, $45 for general admission and $60 for VIP.
All tickets include entry into Conner Prairie, tastings from all breweries and a commemorative glass.
There will be more than 20 local craft brewers on site.
The VIP entry experience gets ticket holders in at 5:30 p.m. for exclusive food and beer offerings in Conner Prairie’s overlook and woodlands rooms.
Designated drivers receive admission to the event at the same time as ticket holders in their group.
Ticket holders can also experience the 1863 Civil War journey like never before during the event.
Early bird tickets can be purchased now at https://www.connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/history-on-tap/.
