LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital will be offering low-cost blood tests, free screenings and educational services during Check-Up Day on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8-10:30 a.m. at the hospital, 207 N. Townline Road in LaGrange.
Many of the most popular blood tests will be offered in wellness packages. If you are planning to complete any of the wellness packages, you will need to fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Water is permitted during the fast and those who are on prescription medicines should take them as prescribed
Packages to be offered include:
- Wellness Package A: $35. Includes a Comprehensive Metabolic Profile and Lipid Profile.
- Wellness Package B: $45. Includes all tests in Wellness Package A, plus a Hemogram.
- Women’s Wellness Package: $80. Includes all tests in Wellness Package B, plus an A1C (diabetes screen) and a TSH (thyroid screen).
Men’s Wellness Package: $105. Includes all tests in Wellness Package B, plus an A1C (diabetes screen) and a PSA (prostate screen).
A number of blood tests may also be ordered individually including a Hemogram ($10), TSH ($25), A1C ($20), PSA ($30), Ultrasensitive CRP ($20) and the Vitamin D test ($45). No fasting is required for these individual blood tests.
Payment for blood tests may be made by cash, check or credit card at the time of service. For additional information about the health fair, please call 463-9389 or email christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
For those who have a MyChart account, your blood test results will be able to view Thursday evening. If you don’t have a MyChart account, your results will be mailed to you at your home. A MyChart representative will be at the Check-Up Day for those who have questions or wish to open a MyChart account.
Free screenings include hearing tests, bone density screenings, blood pressure checks and biometrics.
In addition to learning about MyChart, representatives will be on hand with information about Parkview OnDemand and Advance Care Planning.
For additional information about the Check-Up Day on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, contact Christina Blaskie at 463-9389 or email her at christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.