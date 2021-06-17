Humane Shelter holding chicken fundraiser
ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has partnered with the Angola Moose Lodge to hold a chicken BBQ fundraiser on June 26 starting at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Rent-a-Center and Malibu Tan.
There will be 200 chicken halves available from 10 a.m. until they sell out. Each chicken half is $8.
Funds raised will go to benefit the shelter. Donations will aso be accepted during the event.
